Congress Peeved As Uddhav Names LoP In Legislative Council; 'MVA Not A Natural Alliance'

In fresh turmoil within MVA, Congress disapproved of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena bagging the Leader of Opposition post in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole contended that his party deserved the post as Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe was already the Deputy Chairperson in the Upper House. At present, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP have 12, 11 and 10 seats each. On the recommendation of Thackeray, Sena MLC Ambadas Danve was recognised as the LoP in the state Legislative Council with effect from August 9.

Nana Patole remarked, "The Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed in Maharashtra in a different situation. The government formed at dawn fell. We were given the mandate to sit in the opposition. But after the government formed at dawn fell, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar went to Sonia Gandhi and MVA was formed with a common minimum programme. We didn't want specific Ministries in the government. We were in MVA to keep BJP out of power because the Centre is cheating the people every day."

Giving an implicit warning that Congress might walk out of MVA, he stated, "An NCP leader became the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House. The Deputy Chairperson in the Upper House belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray group of Shiv Sena. That's why we naturally put forth the stance that we should get the LoP post in the Legislative Council. We could have taken a decision after consultation. But we are opposed to the fact that it (Shiv Sena) unilaterally took a decision. We will put forth this stance. We don't have a permanent, natural alliance."

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM.