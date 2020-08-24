'Congress People Have Been Questioning Them; They Blame BJP': Tom Vadakkan Slams Gandhis

Responding to the stunning implosion within the CWC meeting following Rahul Gandhi accusing all those who had questioned Sonia Gandhi's continuance as Congress chief of being 'in cahoots with BJP', Congress-turned-BJP leader Tom Vadakkan has said that whoever the new president of the party is should be a "non-Gandhi" and "somebody who can speak his mind and not a rubber stamp".

"The contribution of Congress to nation-building has been zero except for asking questions," Vadakkan said targeting the Congress party, adding that the grand old party doesn't have any solutions, in a way pointing at the leadership paralysis on the.

"Where are the solutions? No, there are no solutions."

About the infighting in Congress and many of the leaders wanting a sweeping change in the leadership of the party, Vadakkan said, "People in Congress have been questioning them, and they blame BJP"

READ | Congress CWC Live Updates: Rahul undertakes damage control; offers explanation to Sibal

READ | Sonia Gandhi To Trigger Stalemate Leaving Congress No Choice But Rahul As Boss: Sources

'In cahoots with BJP'

Earlier, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said that the dissenting party members who wrote the letter asking Sonia Gandhi to step down as the interim president are "in cahoots with the BJP", Republic TV sources said.

Consequent to this, an all-out war broke out in the meeting, with Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking out and the latter even offering to resign if Rahul Gandhi's statement turns out to be true.

As per inputs, this could lead to a mass resignation within Congress ranks. Over 123 leaders have written two letters seeking new leadership within party ranks, though Rahul Gandhi has since gone on into damage control mode, apologising and offering an explanation to Kapil Sibal who had tweeted out against him.

Rahul questions timing of the letter

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the timing of the letter and asked why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital. He said that the letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis.

The Wayanad MP said that the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources added. Sources said that at the beginning of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC to relieve her as interim party chief. However, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and AK Antony urged her to continue.

Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said.

The crucial meeting is being held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

READ | 'Gandhis And Vadras Only Eligible Candidates': BJP Takes Sly Dig At Congress President Row

READ | Rahul & Sonia Gandhi Cornered At CWC; '100 Leaders To Quit Cong' After BJP Collusion Claim