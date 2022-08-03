Congress Pitches Indian Parliamentary Delegation's Visit To Taiwan After US Initiative

In the wake of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari urged the Centre to take a leaf out of the US' playbook. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he described the visit of the US House of Representatives Speaker to Taipei as historic. As Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected US official to visit Taipei since 1997, China registered a vociferous protest. Amid the tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control, Tewari mooted the idea of an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla going to Taiwan.

The senior Congress leader's suggestion comes even as India does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan as of now. However, 2 BJP MPs- Meenakshi Lekhi and Rahul Kaswan sent in a joint message of congratulations which were played virtually at the swearing-in ceremony of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in May 2020. Highlighting the enhanced bilateral relationship between the two countries in the last few years, the parliamentarians noted that both India and Taiwan are democratic countries, bonded by shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan irks China

A day earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry alleged that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei was a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. Issuing a serious démarche to the US, it observed that the visit not only infringes on China's sovereignty but also gravely undermines the peace across the Taiwan Strait. Maintaining that the Taiwan question is the most sensitive issue at the heart of the US-China bilateral ties, it warned, "Those who play with fire will perish by it".

Announcing that China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, it hastened to add that all consequences arising from this will be borne by the US and the forces in favour of Taiwan's independence. Subsequently, China declared that the People's Liberation Army will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in six regions surrounding Taiwan from August 4 to August 7. In response, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense opined that this move would hurt China's international image.