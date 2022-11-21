Congress Pitching Tents Outside EVM Strongrooms, Trying To Enter: BJP To EC On HP Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that Congress was trying to enter into strong rooms in the state of Himachal Pradesh where elections were held recently, and where counting of votes is set to take place on December 8. Following this, the saffron party also filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) to take action against the grand old party for violating the Model Code of Code.

According to the sources, BJP has accused the Congress workers of camping outside strong rooms, in which EVMs are stored. The party has also requested the ECI to take strict action against Congress for not following the ECI guidelines.

"We have been informed by BJP candidates who are fighting elections from different constituencies that the Congress party is up to some mischief and has been trying to gain entries in the strong rooms all over the state. Congress party workers have pitched tents outside strong rooms, in which EVMs are stored, and are not following the ECI guidelines in this regard," the complaint filed by BJP read.

BJP's complaint letter

Congress demands EC take action

Earlier on November 12, Himachal Congress also filed a complaint to the EC that EVMs are being carried in private vehicles. In a complaint to the Himachal's Chief Election Officer, the Legal and Human Rights Department of the state Congress said the EVM machines were seemingly carried to the strong rooms in unauthorised private vehicles.

"As per the protocol, the vehicles hired to carry such machines to the strong rooms are to be requisitioned beforehand by the EC or the returning officers. But, the machines were transferred in a private vehicle which had no prior authorisation or requisition from either of the concerned authorities," Congress legal cell working chairman Pranay Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It is most humbly requested to you to kindly take cognizance in the said matter at the earliest as if not done so, the ruling BJP party shall make a mockery out of the elections and will curtail not just the fundamental rights of the citizens but the independent powers and functions of the Election Commission of India too," the Congress' complaint to Chief Election Officer read.