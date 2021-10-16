Congress' PL Punia Alleges Centre And RSS Not On Same Page Over National Population Policy

Senior Congress leader and party's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia asserted on Saturday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre lacked coordination.

“There is a disbalance in RSS and the BJP-led Central government,” the Congress leader said in reply to RSS Chairman Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Dussehra address.

"On Dussehra, Mohan Bhagwat said that there should be a population policy. Who is he telling this? The government is yours. On one side, RSS Chief is asking for a new policy on population policy, while on the other hand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court that they will not draft a national population policy stating that there is no need," said Punia.

RSS Chief raises questions on Centre's population growth policy

On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a new policy to control the population growth in India even as the Centre ruled out such a possibility a few months ago. In his annual Dussehra speech, Bhagwat argued that it will be difficult to manage the situation if the population keeps increasing. Referring to the resolution passed by the All India Executive Committee meeting of RSS held at Ranchi in 2015 on the 'Challenge of Imbalance in the Population Growth Rate', he reiterated the need to curb illegal infiltration from across the border and prepare the National Register of Citizens.

Mohan Bhagwat remarked, "There should be a population control policy. We have deliberated on this. Experts recommended that there should be two children in one family and the government accepted this. But I feel that we should rethink the policy. 56-57% of the people in the country are youths. They will become old after 30 years. How many of them can we feed and how many working people do we need? We need to think about both these aspects."

Meanwhile, PL Punia on Saturday joined the Congress Working Committee headed by the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi. A total of 52 party leaders are taking part in the meeting. The meeting was held to discuss key issues related to the present political situation upcoming Assembly elections and organizational elections. The meet marks the first in-person meet of the Congress Working Committee following the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.

