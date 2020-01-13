Congress Plans Black Flag Protest Against Amit Shah During His Hubli Visit On Jan 18

The Hubli-Dharwad Congress unit and Dharwad Rural district Congress will hold a black flag protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka's Hubli on January 18. The units said they would demonstrate against Shah over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Congress has termed the CAA "unconstitutional" and has opposed NPR which it says is linked to NPR.

"The District Congress unit will hold a black flag protest against his visit. We are protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR," Altaf Hallur, Hubli-Dharwad Mahanagar Congress unit chief said. He also accused the state BJP government of not doing anything to address the losses of Rs 5,000 crore due to heavy rains here last year. "They have not announced any relief amount for the affected people. We are also protesting on the Mhadei issue, which is about sharing of the Mhadei River water with Goa," Hallur added.

BJP President Amit Shah will arrive in Hubli on January 18 and will address a rally. He is expected to drum up support for CAA in the State by meeting party workers and common citizens. Amit Shah has vowed not to roll back "an inch" on the CAA which he say is meant for refugees coming from other countries and not against ordinary Indian citizens.

Yediyurappa's door-to-door campaign

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accused Congress of creating 'confusion' among the Muslim community over the CAA. He was on a door-to-door campaign to make people aware of the CAA and to allay their fears. This campaign is part of BJP's larger push to drum up support for CAA after extensive backlash across India throughout December.

"Unnecessarily, the members of Congress are creating confusion among the Muslim community. I assure you that not a single Muslim will be affected because of CAA," said CM BS Yediyurappa.

Contentious citizenship law

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government said the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credit: PTI)

