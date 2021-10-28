Congress Plans Party Expansion; Set To Launch 'digital Membership' Campaign From Nov 1

With the increasing importance of technology in today's world, the Congress Party is all set to start the process of recruiting new members to the party by digital means beginning November 1.

The party will begin a membership drive on November 1 and will continue through March 31 of the following year, prior to organisational elections. The great old party has taken the initiative for the first time. According to Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority, the party has also built a smartphone application to add members to the party, and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has been tasked with making membership online.

In order to add members digitally, the process will also be done manually. The membership card that will be handed to new members will include their names, ID numbers, district, assembly of members, expiry date, and the signature of the state PCC.

"One has to pay Rs 5 for getting membership of the grand old party. They will get an application and everybody will not have the excess of the app only PCC will have the access," added the Congress leader.

Policies and guidelines for Congress Party's membership

Last week, Congress Party's membership form made the headlines for its new policy addition. Anyone desiring to join the Congress must make a statement of abstinence from alcohol and drugs, as well as a pledge not to criticise the party's policies and programmes in public. According to the party's membership form, new members must declare that they will not own any property in excess of the legal limits and will not be afraid to engage in "physical labour and work" to progress the party's policies and programmes.

The Congress has developed a membership form in preparation for the commencement of a membership campaign, which includes ten points for a personal declaration by people wishing to become members. According to the form, Congress's goal is the welfare and progress of all Indians, and the party's goal is to construct a socialist state through peaceful and constitutional means based on parliamentary democracy.

Also, according to a schedule established by the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body, the election of the new Congress president will take place between August 21 and September 20, 2022.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI