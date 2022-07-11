Congress Plays Down Alarm Over India's Population; Udit Raj Cites 'BJP's Propaganda'

Former Member of Parliament and Congress Leader Udit Raj made a bizarre statement alleging the new UN report about population is false and this is all BJP propaganda. He went on to say that the population of India is declining as the women in India are not hitting the alleged prescribed mark of 2.1 children per woman. Bringing religion into the debate, Udit Raj stated that as far as the Hindu population growth is concerned it is "coming down." He also added that there is "no population explosion in the Muslim community."

Citing 2 surveys he added that the population of India is not growing and is allegedly under WHO's prescribed 2.1%. he further added the population is 'not alarming.' Udit Raj said that like China, India will soon face a problem of a declining population after 15 to 20 years. He added that China is currently giving incentives to its people to have children.

Udit Raj said, "As far as Hindu population growth is concerned it has come down below 2 children per woman" He added, "as far as Muslim population is concerned it is also within the limit prescribed."

Indian population to surpass that of China by 2023

India will overtake China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, according to a United Nations report released earlier today, on the occasion of World Population Day. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia had 2.3 billion people or 29% of the world's population, and Central and Southern Asia had 2.1 billion people, or 26% of the world's population, in 2022.

With more than 1.4 billion people each in 2022, China and India had the greatest populations in these areas. According to the research, India will have 1.412 billion people, compared to China's 1.426 billion. India, which will surpass China as the world's most populous nation by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, way ahead of China's 1.317 billion people by the middle of the century.

The latest projections by the United Nations suggest that the world's population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.