'Congress Always Divided India On Religion; Never Made Progress Talking Point': Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday lambasted Congress by alleging that the party has divided the country on the basis of religion. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV, she recalled the 1984 Sikh riots and said that Congress killed thousands of Sikhs on the basis of religion adding that the party is responsible for the division of the country on the basis of religion.

"They (Congress) never made progress, livelihood or employment as their talking point," she said appending that Congress coined the term secularism vs communalism.

"They brought secularism vs secularism which cannot give jobs or help in their livelihood," she added.

Speaking over the political mudslinging on PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Poojan ceremony of Ram Temple, she stated that the opposition is creating controversy because they cannot digest the peace prevailing in the country.

"Article 370 was revoked, yet the situation was peaceful, the country was at peace even after Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya. They (Congress) are pained by the peace prevailing in the country. They want to incite instability in the country. They want people to fight amongst each other but that is not happening which is why they aren't able to digest it which is why now they want to rake up the issue of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya" she said.

READ | Sharad Pawar's 'Mandir Won't Cure Covid' Puts Shiv Sena In A Fix; Party Says 'no Politics'

READ | RSS Condemns Sharad Pawar's 'Ram Mandir Won't Cure COVID' Remark

Politics over PM Modi's visit

After PMO announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya on August 5 for the stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Sharad Pawar took a swipe at the prime minister with an insensitive remark of "building temple won't cure Covid" which was backed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh echoing similar sentiments on the issue.

However, Shiv Sena which is an ally of NCP in Maharashtra disagreed with Sharad Pawar's comments. Sena MP Sanjay Raut steering away from Pawar's comments, slammed the politicisation of Ram Mandir issue as it is a matter of faith. Also, Maharashtra Minister Arvind Sawant told PTI that Lord Ram was a matter of faith for his party and that it will not indulge in any politics over the issue. Besides, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also said to participate in the ceremony besides other chief ministers.

Also, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Pawar's comment was "purposeless" adding that it will be in the best interest of Congress to stay away from any politics over the issue.

READ | 'Ramayana Vasi' Shatrughan Sinha 'won't Politicise Ram Mandir'; Then Echoes Sharad Pawar

READ | Sena's Raut Slams Politicisation Of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan After Ally Sharad Pawar Taunts PM

The Bhumi Poojan ceremony

The PMO has finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Poojan' ceremony at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had shortlisted August 3 or 5 as the likely dates for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, who has been invited as the chief guest will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, after which construction will commence. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years.

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Poojan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Poojan" ceremony.