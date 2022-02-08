Congress' Policy - Discredit, Destabilise & Dismiss; Uprooted Over 50 State Govts: PM Modi

The series of attacks at Congress continue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the grand old party of not respecting democracy. In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi highlighted that during its decade-long regime, Congress unfairly dismissed the democratically elected governments in the states across the nation by imposing President's rule.

"Which Prime Minister, which party is the one during whose regime 50 state governments were dismissed. I think every Indian knows the answer to these questions, and it is because of this that they are still facing the repercussions. They are not being allowed to come to power," said PM Modi during his address.

'Congress policy - Discredit, Destabilise & Dismiss'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in the Upper House of the Parliament also underlined the policy followed by Congress. Amid continuous interjections from the MPs, PM Modi claimed that the high command of the grand old party follows a policy, as part of which they first 'discredit the government, then destabilise and dismiss' it.

"Who disturbed Farooq Abdullah Govt, Chaudhary Devi Lal Govt, Chaudhary Charan Singh Govt, Sardar Badal Singh Govt and more, over the last 6-7 decades?" the BJP leader asked, adding that this is the role played by the Congress in the history of India.

'Had Congress not been there...'

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the opportunity to ponder upon the hypothetical situation of 'Congress not being there...' Elaborating on the same, PM Modi said, "Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from the dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency."

"Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," the BJP leader added.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@BJP4India