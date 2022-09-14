Congress Politicises Assault On Seers In Maharashtra; 'Government Must Apologise To Them'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress president and ex-Speaker Nana Patole politicised the attack on four seers in the state. Frowning upon the law and order situation in the state, he demanded an apology from the Eknath Shinde-led government. Moreover, he reminded BJP that it had taken a very tough stance on the lynching of seers in Palghar when the MVA government was in power.

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole remarked, "It is their government in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, a legislator of the ruling party opened fire using his revolver. At such a juncture, nobody is scared of anyone. The police and administration are silent. As a result of this, even seers are being attacked today. The same BJP made the Palghar incident such a big issue. When seers are being beaten up, the government is responsible. The government should own up responsibility and apologise to the seers. It should take appropriate action."

Seers attacked in Maharashtra

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, 4 seers were assaulted by a mob in the Sangli district of Maharashtra. These religious ascetics, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were travelling from Bijapur in Karnataka to Pandharpur. The incident took place at the Lavanga village in the Jat tehsil when they stopped their car and asked a boy for directions. After the locals suspected that they were a part of criminal gangs that abduct children, an argument broke out. Subsequently, they allegedly beat up the seers with sticks.

After reaching the spot, the police ascertained that the seers were indeed members of an 'akhada' in UP. While the seers didn't lodge any complaint, sources told Republic TV that Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth sought details of the incident from the Sangli SP. As per sources, the police are trying to get in touch with the victims but their phones are switched off. It is also interrogating villagers from the Jat taluka in connection with this matter.

#BREAKING | Attack on Sadhus: Maharashtra DGP seeks details of incident from Sangli SP. Tune in - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/ssL3E9U8J3 — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

Furore over Palghar lynching case

In April 2020, the lynching of seers Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj and their driver Nilesh Yelgade became a flashpoint between BJP and the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The aforesaid three individuals were killed by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. After some videos emerged that showed police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was on a rampage, the BJP launched a tirade against MVA.