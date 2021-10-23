Days after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) attacked the Narcotics Control Bureau over the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case, now its ally Congress has also lashed out at the central agency.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the NCB is "inflicting revenge against Aryan Khan as it is addicted to punishing anyone at the behest of their master." Stating that Aryan's prosecution should not make a mountain out of a molehill, he demanded that the 23-year-old be released on bail.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested on October 3 by the NCB along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28) in connection with the seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Aryan Khan, currently in the Arthur Road jail, on Wednesday moved the High Court after a special court rejected his bail application. The HC will hear his bail plea on October 26. So far, the anti-drugs agency has arrested as many as 20 people in connection with the case.

NCP versus NCB

Congress' comment against the NCB comes amid an intensified battle between the agency and NCP Minister Nawab Malik, who accused the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of engaging in extortion by filing 'fake cases' against celebrities.

Continuing his tirade against Wankhede, Malik demanded a judicial probe into all the matters investigated by the NCB over the past year and also demanded that the mobile phone and WhatsApp chats of Sameer Wankhede be checked to reveal his "connections" with the BJP.

Wankhede, who supervised the Cordellia cruise raid that led to the alleged recovery of drugs and arrest of Aryan Khan and others, has refuted Malik's claims. Moreover, he has decided to take legal action against the Minister's allegations.

Notably, Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was granted bail by special NDPS Court last week in connection with a drugs case. Sameer Khan was accused of selling, procuring, purchase and transporting 194.6kg of ganja and 6 CBD sprays and financing illicit trafficking.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday said there was "no question" of the state government ordering any investigation against the NCB's zonal director. Patil said he would take information about what his fellow NCP leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had said about the official.