Congress Politicises Govt's 'Project Cheetah', Calls It 'Tamasha Orchestrated By PM Modi'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 8 cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park on Saturday, September 17, the Congress party dubbed the historic reintroduction of big cats after seven decades from their extinction as a "tamasha" and a diversion from Grand Old Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Jairam Ramesh said, "PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. The cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example. The tamasha orchestrated by PM today is unwarranted." He also called the release of cheetahs a "diversion from pressing national issues and the Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Jairam Ramesh further stated that when tigers were first translocated to Madhya Pradesh's Panna and Rajasthan's Sariska during 2009-11, there were many "prophets of doom". "They were proved wrong. Similar predictions are being made on the Cheetah project. The professionals involved are first-rate and I wish the project the very best," he tweeted.

PM Modi releases Cheetah in Kuno National Park

Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

PM Modi who is also celebrating his birthday released these big cats in Kuno National park of Madhya Pradesh. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary S P Yadav, the first batch, includes at least eight big cats—five female and three male.

Cheetahs in India

In 1952, India declared that the species had extincted from its soil. After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with eight Cheetahs, five females and three males.

The release of wild cheetahs by PM Modi in MP's Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, PMO said in a statement.