Congress Politicising Functioning Of Parliament, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday of "politicising the functioning" of Parliament, hours after she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a discussion and debate on several issues during the Special Session of Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, September 6, in her letter said that the Special Session was called without any prior discussion with the Opposition camp.

“Prahlad Joshi has already replied to her letter. We are surprised that a senior leader like Sonia Gandhi isn’t aware of how parliamentary proceedings are conducted. She doesn't even know the laws, principles and conventions that dictate the parliamentary proceedings. Article 85 of the Constitution clearly states that a special session of the Parliament is convened by the President on the suggestions of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs,” said Piyush Goyal while speaking to news agency ANI.

Congress dragging parliamentary conventions into the realm of politics: Joshi

Claiming that the Special Session of Parliament is nothing new, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "As to what will be debated at the Special Session, the agenda and business are to be discussed either in the Business Advisory Committee or in the meeting of the floor leaders. This has been our parliamentary convention, irrespective of which party is in power. Sadly, the Congress has dragged the parliamentary conventions into the realm of politics. The Parliament is a symbol of our national pride and we should keep it out of political disputes."

Joshi further urged the Congress leaders to attend the Special Session and “work for the welfare of the people.”

"I urge Sonia Gandhi and her party to attend the Special Session. There should be healthy debates and discussions minus disruptions. The Opposition should support the Government's continuing efforts towards public welfare," he said.

"All issues that she has sought discussions on (during the Special Session) were raised during the debate on the no-confidence motion (brought against the Centre by the Opposition during the Monsoon Session of Parliament). The government addressed and debated every issue that the Opposition raised. However, the Congress doesn't have any genuine issues to raise and only issues statements aimed at sowing seeds of division in the country," Goyal added.

Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Stating that the Special Session of Parliament was convened without any consultation with other political parties, Sonia Gandhi said that none of the parties were aware of the agenda of the session. "All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business. We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will allow us to raise matters of public concern and importance," her letter to the Prime Minister read.

She then mentioned several important topics and requested the Prime Minister to allocate time under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on the issues.