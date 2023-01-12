Congress Poll Promise Of 200 Units Free Power 'irresponsible And Irrational': K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday dismissed as "irresponsible and irrational" the election promise made by opposition Congress to provide 200 units of free power to all households every month if voted to power in the state.

He also said the announcement showed "how low they are in the electoral race".

"It is an irresponsible and irrational decision. They (Congress) are desperate. That's why they are announcing. Many more such announcements are expected from Congress,” Bommai told reporters here.

"You expect more (freebies) because of the desperation".

Projecting it as the party's "first guarantee" to the people, ahead of Assembly polls due by May, the Congress made the announcement on free electricity as it began its statewide election bus tour titled 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' in Belagavi on Wednesday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)