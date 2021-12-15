Congress Postpones Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai Rally After Own MVA Govt Denies Permission

The Congress on Tuesday informed that the proposed rally of leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai has been postponed. The rally, slated to be held on December 28, has now been pushed for a future date by the local unit of the party, a senior leader said. The decision comes amid the looming threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap withdrew his plea in the Bombay High Court, seeking permission for the party's scheduled rally at the Shivaji Park.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bhai Jagtap said that the party has decided to postpone the rally in Mumbai following discussions with state officials and senior party leaders in New Delhi. He informed that the new date for the rally will be announced in the coming days.

Jagtap asserted that the rally has been pushed and not cancelled amid worries of rising Omicron cases in the state. Rahul Gandhi's rally was considered a major one for Congress as it comes ahead of the elections to Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies, due early next year.

Notably, the petition filed in the Bombay High Court by Bhai Jagtap seeking permission for the party's scheduled rally at the Shivaji Park was withdrawn by him only a day later. The plea was withdrawn before its scheduled hearing by a division bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Abhay Ahuja on Tuesday.

The plea was filed at the court demanding permission for the rally at the Shivaji Park on December 28 after the Mumbai civic body refused to nod. The petition noted that the rally will have Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi addressing a gathering.

Maharashtra government marks 45 days to permit non-sporting activities in Shivaji Park

Earlier in 2010, the famous Shivaji Park located in Mumbai's Dadar area was declared as a silence zone by the Bombay High Court after a public interest litigation was filed by an NGO concerning the unnecessary usage of the area. Passing orders on the same, the High Court had also specified that selective events will be held at the park, which includes December 6 (Death Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar), May 1 (Maharashtra Foundation Day) and January 26 (Republic Day).

However, the state government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation later marked 45 days in a year to permit non-sporting activities on the ground out of which 11 days are just pending for this year. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's tally of those infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 stood at 28 as of Tuesday. Mumbai has so far recorded 12 cases of the variant, as per the health department.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI