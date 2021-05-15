Congress Posts Sam Manekshaw’s Image To Remember Field Marshal Cariappa; Trolled Brutally

In a major goof-up, the official Twitter handle of the Congress party on Saturday tweeted Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's photo while honoring Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa. Soon after receiving several backlashes, the grand old party removed the tweet and put out a fresh one with the correct image.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar being one of those who noticed the blunder took no time to take a screenshot and tweeted:

Meanwhile tdy at Rahuls Cong .. this 👇🏻



Field Marshal Manekshaw image instead of Field Marshal Cariappa on his death anniversary pic.twitter.com/8Q4WIbKPBq — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) May 15, 2021

While paying tribute to Field Marshal Cariappa, Congress had tweeted, "Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa OBE was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and the first Indian to command a battalion. On his death anniversary, we thank him for his valour and leadership during the all-important Indo-Pakistan War of 1947."

Meanwhile, netizens trolled Congress

Not knowing national icons is one thing, doesn't the person handling @INCIndia page even know how to read English? Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw's name is written crystal clear on the name badge. How ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/IrcAK5j6ps — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) May 15, 2021

The grand old party doesn’t even know who our National Heroes are & you expect them to have taught us correct history ?



( On Death-Anniversary of Field Marshal Cariappa they uploaded pic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ) pic.twitter.com/rVQ5mG1HwV — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) May 15, 2021

Hey @INCIndia, have you lost your mind ?



Can’t you make out the difference b/w FM Cariappa & FM Sam Manekshaw



You guys ruled this nation for 60 years & you don’t even know who the two legendary field marshals of this nation were ?



Congress is done. Can’t say anything more. pic.twitter.com/7lkH9MHwP9 — Mac Thimmaiah (@mac_thimmaiah) May 15, 2021