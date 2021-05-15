Last Updated:

Congress Posts Sam Manekshaw’s Image To Remember Field Marshal Cariappa; Trolled Brutally

Congress party on Saturday tweeted Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's photo while honoring Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa. The party got brutally trolled.

Congress

In a major goof-up, the official Twitter handle of the Congress party on Saturday tweeted Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's photo while honoring Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa. Soon after receiving several backlashes, the grand old party removed the tweet and put out a fresh one with the correct image. 

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar being one of those who noticed the blunder took no time to take a screenshot and tweeted:

While paying tribute to Field Marshal Cariappa, Congress had tweeted, "Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa OBE was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and the first Indian to command a battalion. On his death anniversary, we thank him for his valour and leadership during the all-important Indo-Pakistan War of 1947."

Meanwhile, netizens trolled Congress

 

