Congress' Pratibha Singh Faces Flak For Attacking Himachal CM's Door-to-door Campaign

The political atmosphere in Himachal has heated up just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Shimla. There has been an uproar over the statement of Congress State President Pratibha Singh in which she said that visiting the houses of people by a Chief Minister lowers the dignity of the post.

Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and MP of Mandi, is facing strong opposition not only from the common people, but there's a strong dissent against her within the Congress as well.

Going door-to-door lowers the CM's dignity: Pratibha Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Shimla on May 31, to mark the completion of eight years of the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. BJP has organised a day-long celebration for the same and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur went door-to-door in Shimla to invite people to the Prime Minister's programme. While the Chief Minister was inviting people to the Jakhu ward of Shimla, the Congress state president, who lives in the same constituency invited him and other BJP office-bearers to the house.

The Chief Minister, being an MP, invited Pratibha Singh to the Prime Minister's programme. Congress state president Pratibha Singh, while talking to reporters, said that for the first time he has seen a CM roaming door-to-door and it has lowered the dignity of the chief minister's post. This statement of hers has invited a lot of flak from people on social media as well. People said that being from the former royal family, perhaps Pratibha Singh does not like to go to the house of the common people, but going to the houses of people does not in any way lowers the dignity of the post of CM.

When Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was questioned about Pratibha Singh's remark, he said that being a normal worker of the party, he had fulfilled his duty and visiting a common man's house does not lower the dignity of any post. He said, "I belong to an ordinary family and my relationship with ordinary families will last a lifetime. We will do whatever it takes to strengthen this relationship."

After the death of Virbhadra Singh, the party had recently made Pratibha Singh the state president to keep the Congress entangled in the camp united. But after her controversial remarks, her rival camps have become active. Pratibha Singh had been in controversy during last year's Lok Sabha by-elections due to her remarks about the Army.