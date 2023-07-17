Congress Prepares 5-point Draft Agenda For United Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru

The 2-day Bengaluru opposition meet which has 26 parties coming together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election is expected to send a loud message of the United Opposition to the ruling BJP-led NDA government. Republic has accessed the draft of the informal meeting that was held on July 17. The draft is prepared by Congress keeping in mind the future strategy of the opposition alliance and how the events will be planned to strengthen the presence in the coming days.

Draft agenda for the Meeting of Opposition Parties in Bengaluru -

1. To set up a sub-committee for drafting the common minimum programme and communication points for the alliance for 2024 general elections.



2. To set up a sub-committee for chalking out the joint programme of the parties - which includes rallies, conventions, and agitations.



3. To discuss the process to decide upon the seat-sharing formula on a state-to-state basis.



4. To discuss the issue with EVMs and suggest reforms to the Election Commission of India.



5. To suggest a name for the alliance.



6. To set up a common Secretariat for the proposed alliance.



All opposition parties agreed on these agendas and gave a go ahead to proceed with actions as the mega 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaches. Also during the meeting, several parties stressed upon the fact that the next meeting of united opposition should soon be planned to chalk out the issues to be raised in the opposition rallies ahead of 2024. The parties also suggested that the rallies by joint opposition alliance should start from September. Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, TMC, NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) all were in view of that if the goal is to defeat BJP, then the leaders should soon land on the ground to understand the mood of public.



United opposition meeting Day 2 - Itinery for July 18

11 AM - Introduction of agenda by Honourable Congress President.

11.10 AM - Deliberations on the agenda

1.00 PM - Lunch Break

2.30 PM - Formation of sub-groups and Secretariat

3.30 PM - Meeting concludes

4.00 PM - Joint Press Conference



More from July 17 opposition meet

The two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru saw different shades of political relationships as 26-like minded parties joined to form al alliance to fight against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sources reveal, while West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen keeping a distance with Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was seen thanking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over the party's support to AAP on Delhi Ordinance issue. As per sources, Kharge, in a firm reply to Kejriwal on a lighter tone, said that he can't blackmail Congress in coming time. The opposition parties from the South present in the meet discussed on the possible seat-sharing formula and its impact.



DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM left the meeting venue at 8 PM soon after the informal meeting concluded and he didn't take part in the dinner. Tamil Nadu CM is continuously monitoring the ED raids on his Minister Ponmudi and he didn't join the leaders for the dinner because of the developments, as per sources.

According to JDU MP Lallan Singh, "Opposition has always stood up together against the misuse of central probe agencies by the BJP-led government in the centre. This time again, BJP has attacked a DMK leader by misusing agencies because BJP is afraid of the opposition unity. The opposition parties stand with DMK and this issue will we raised in the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session.