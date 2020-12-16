Congress President Elections In April; Rahul Gandhi Unwilling; G23 Against Vadras: Sources

Amid the leadership crisis in the party, Congress is considering holding elections for the position of party chief in April next year, sources familiar with the development told Republic Media Network. The sources said that former party President Rahul Gandhi is not willing to contest the elections while some Gandhi loyalists are pushing for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name. However, many top leaders of the grand old party are not in favour of this. Meanwhile, the 23 Congress leaders or the 'G23' leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation are of the view that the next President should not be from the Gandhi-Vadra family, sources said.

Congress leadership crisis

After the debacle in the Bihar elections, some senior Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal had called for 'introspection' as NDA returned to power in the state despite the main member of the grand opposition alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal, putting up a strong show and emerging as the single largest party. Sibal complained about the lack of introspection by the Congress in the last six years. Sibal was part of a group of 23 senior Congress leaders, who had written to Sonia Gandhi in August, making suggestions to revive the organisation.

After that, Salman Khurshid had claimed there is no leadership crisis in the party and all-round support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is "apparent to anyone who is not blind". Khurshid, who is among the leaders considered close to the Gandhi family, also said there are enough forums in the Congress for airing views and doing so outside the party "hurts" it. Asked about comments by Sibal and another senior leader P Chidambaram on Congress' poor showing in the Bihar election and recent bypolls, he said he cannot disagree with what they have said, but asked why does anybody have to go out and tell the media and the world that "we need to do this".

"The election committee is working on the election of the President which is taking time due to COVID," he said, adding that all the work and preparations are underway.

Hitting out at those voicing concerns that Sonia Gandhi has been interim chief for over a year, he asked who decides one year is too long for having an interim chief and asserted that if the process of electing a new President is taking time, there must be a good reason for it. Asked if everyone in the Congress is strongly behind Rahul Gandhi as their leader, Khurshid said, "I think that is apparent to anyone who is not blind, that people are fully supportive of Congress President Sonia Ji and of Mr Rahul Gandhi, who is our former President. Everybody supports them."

