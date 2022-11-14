Congress President Kharge Reviews Arrangements For Bharat Jodo Yatra At Party Meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reviewed the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday as the foot march being led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the Hindi heartland states later this month.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, besides former Union minister Sachin Pilot attended the meeting convened by Singh, who is the chief coordinator of the yatra.

After Maharashtra, the yatra is set to enter the northern and Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, before it concludes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the leaders discussed the arrangements and the party's mobilisation efforts in these key states where the Congress is directly pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan and the yatra will send an important political message as both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh go to polls next year.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Maken, besides senior party leader P Chidambaram were not present at Monday's meeting.

All these leaders are the members of the task force set up by the Congress president for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has completed almost half of its journey.

