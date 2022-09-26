Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis on September 25 after over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. This was perceived as a protest against the possible elevation of Sachin Pilot as the new Rajasthan CM. Gehlot has been at loggerheads with Pilot ever since the latter led a rebellion to topple his government in July 2020. As per sources, the Rajasthan CM is likely to go back on his decision to contest the Congress president's election as the top brass is miffed at the tantrum thrown by his loyalists.

Here are the possible scenarios for Congress in Rajasthan:

Scenario 1: Placate concerns of dissenting MLA

To begin with, Congress may try to placate the disgruntled MLAs belonging to the Ashok Gehlot camp. Their first demand is that the decision on the new Rajasthan CM will be taken after a new Congress president is elected on October 17. If Gehlot contests the poll and wins, he will effectively be in a position to take this call. They have also demanded that Gehlot should have a say in the selection of the new CM and that the new CM should not be Pilot or any of his loyalists who tried to topple the Congress government in 2020.

Scenario 2: Drop Gehlot from Congress presidential race

Another plausible scenario is that the Congress high command might withdraw their support to Ashok Gehlot for the Congress president's election. This comes amid speculation that the Gandhis are unhappy with the Rajasthan CM's attempt to display his strength. In the likelihood of his losing, Gehlot might not file his nomination papers and will remain the Chief Minister. However, it remains to be seen whether this arrangement will be acceptable to the party.

Scenario 3: Make Gehlot aide Rajasthan CM

In order to keep both Congress camps in Rajasthan happy, the high command might consider anointing any aide of Ashok Gehlot as the CM. This will be somewhat similar to the Punjab model where Charanjit Singh Channi was made the Punjab CM last year in order to prevent infighting in the state unit ahead of the Assembly polls. However, this formula miserably failed as Congress was routed in the Assembly election.

Scenario 4: Make Pilot Rajasthan PCC chief

Another formula being mooted is appointing Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president. In his previous tenure as the PCC chief from January 2014 to July 2020, the party drew a blank in the state in two successive General Elections. However, Congress won the 2018 Rajasthan polls under his leadership. As PCC chief, he will automatically remain the key contender to become the Chief Minister if the party retains power in the state next year.