Congress President Will Work Under Gandhis: Digvijaya Confirms Who Will Be The 'real Boss'

Ahead of filing a nomination for the Congress presidential post, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and a top contender for the party presidential race Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that whoever becomes the party president will work under the leadership of the Gandhi family.

Speaking about his nomination for the party presidential post, Digivijaya Singh Said, "I’m here to file (nomination) form, and then I’ll return to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. Every PCC delegate has the right to contest presidential elections. I’ve not discussed my nomination with the Nehru-Gandhi family. I met many senior leaders including AK Antony and Kharge," ANI reported.

Adding further, he made it clear that no matter what, Gandhis would hold the party leadership. "The Nehru-Gandhi family will remain our leader. Whoever becomes the party president will work under their leadership…Our priority is to see how the situation in the country improves, won’t let the country divide or the constitution weaken," Digvijaya Singh said, ANI reported.

Considered a Gandhi family loyalist, Singh collected his nomination papers from the AICC headquarters on Thursday and said that he will file his nomination on Friday.

Digvijaya Singh to file nomination for Congress president

Earlier on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said, "I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow". When asked whether his entry will make the contest tri-cornered, the Congress leader asked to wait till the date of withdrawal, October 8.

Notably, Singh's entry into the presidential election comes after the political crisis erupted in Rajasthan prompting the earlier prime contender CM Ashok Gehlot to say that he will not be contesting the polls for party president.

It is pertinent to mention that G23 leader Shashi Tharoor has also hinted at filing his candidature for the position of Congress president. The news of Tharoor contesting gained traction after he called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi. According to the ANI report, Tharoor will likely file his nomination on Friday.

Notably, Gehlot and Tharoor were previously thought of as two significant possibilities for the position of Congress president, however, the contest has taken on a new twist with the potential candidacy of Digvijaya Singh.