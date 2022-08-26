Congress Presidential Elections Likely To Be Delayed Due To 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Report

The election of the Congress president which was scheduled to end by September 20, is likely to be postponed by a few weeks due to the party's concentration on its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" campaign and certain state units not completing formalities for the polls in time, a PTI reported stated on Thursday.

Notably, on Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will convene virtually meeting to approve the precise election schedule for the election of the party's president. Sonia Gandhi, Congress' interim president, will preside over the CWC meeting on Sunday.

Election of Congress president likely to be delayed: Report

It is pertinent to mention that last year in October, the Grand Old Party announced the election of a new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 of 2022. However, according to the PTI report, the process will be delayed by a few weeks, and in October, the party should have a full-time president.

The party's attention is on the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," which will start on September 7, and several state units failed to finish the necessary election-related work in time, which has caused the delay in the Congress' presidential election, sources told PTI. Notably, the "Bharat Jodo yatra" is currently being prepared by the party, which will span 3,570 kilometres in around five months from Kashmir in the north to Kanyakumari in the south. Twelve states as well as two Union Territories will be traversed in the campaign of the Grand Old Party. Smaller "Bharat Jodo Yatras" will also be conducted simultaneously in different states.

Ashok Gehlot bats for Rahul Gandhi as Congress president

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot backed Rahul Gandhi for Congress presidentship saying that the party is "unanimously" in favour of Wayanad MP for the post.

Speaking to reporters on August 22, Gehlot said that considering the sentiments of Congress workers across the country, Gandhi should accept the role of Congress presidentship. "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Gandhi) should accept this post by himself, understanding the sentiments of the common Congress people in the country," Rajasthan CM said.

Adding further he said, "The unanimous opinion is in support of his becoming the president. So, I think he should accept it. It is not about Gandhi or the non-Gandhi family. It is the work of the organisation and no one is becoming a prime minister."

(With inputs from PTI)