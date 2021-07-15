Congress President's Election After Monsoon Session; Kamal Nath Frontrunner: Sources

In a massive development on Thursday, sources revealed that the much-delayed election for the Congress president's post will be held after the Monsoon session of Parliament. This assumes significance as Congress' longest-serving president Sonia Gandhi has not been very active in the public domain and had skipped campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal. Moreover, sources revealed that former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is the frontrunner to be the next Congress president. A 9-time parliamentarian, Nath failed to save his government in MP after 22 Congress MLAs resigned.

After being at the helm of affairs for 19 years which witnessed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance emerging victorious in 2004 as well as the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, her son Rahul Gandhi assumed charge in December 2017. Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to step down. After attempts to persuade him to take back his resignation failed, Sonia Gandhi assumed interim charge in August 2019.

Turmoil in Congress over leadership woes

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that the Rae Bareli MP will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened.

But, the concerns were reiterated by Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad after the loss in the Bihar Assembly election. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC on January 22, 2021, stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Apart from Tamil Nadu where its alliance with DMK bore fruit, Congress failed to make an impact in the other states.

When the party's apex decision-making body met on May 10, Sonia Gandhi announced that the schedule for the Congress president's election had been prepared. But things changed towards the end of the day as the CWC delayed the process for electing a new party supremo indefinitely amid the COVID-19 crisis. The resolution mentioned that given the “nationwide emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented Corona pandemic”, the party must channelize all its energies towards relief measures and “defer the elections temporarily”.