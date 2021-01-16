Congress Pressurises Karnataka CM Yediyurappa To Launch A Probe Into 'blackmailing CD'

As the cabinet expansion in Karnataka has stirred the political scenario and a new controversy of a "CD" has surfaced, former CM Siddaramaiah told Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to hold a probe by an independent agency. Terming BJP members as "blackmailers", Siddaramaiah said, “The government was formed by spending hundreds of crores of rupees, hence issues of the CD and other things have come up,” he added.

"Let Yediyurappa lodge a complaint so that the truth will be known on whether the CM has acted under pressure for the sake of minesterial berths," he had said earlier.

Additionally, Congress KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that there must be a judicial probe into allegations, adding that the probe should be headed by a High Court judge. "Allegations made by the BJP legislators are serious and need to be probed. Why are the IT, ED, ACB and Lokayukta not taking any action? They must register a suo moto case and start the probe,” he said. Shivakumar added, "When I had mentioned about the CD earlier, BJP leaders asked me to provide information, now their own leaders are discussing about it. Let them take action."

Discontentment in BJP Karnataka camp

Amid simmering discontent post-cabinet expansion in Karnataka, BJP leaders have made a massive allegation against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and Congress has demanded a probe in the matter. After a long wait, seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara - took oath as BJP high-command finally gave a nod to Yediruppa's much-awaited cabinet expansion. The expansion was significant as many leaders including those who jumped ship from Congress and JDS, resulting in the fall of previous Kumaraswamy government, were waiting to get a berth.

However, disgruntled BJP leaders who weren't included spoke out against the CM openly with senior BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil claiming that only those who blackmailed the CM "with a CD" were inducted. Others who expressed their grievances openly are - Mysore MLA Ramadoss, chief whip in Karnataka Assembly Sunil Kumar Karkala, Ron MLA Kalakappa Bandi and MLA from Belgaum (South) Abhay Patil.

Senior BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil alleged, "Yediyurappa only considered and appointed those who blackmailed him with a CD and paid huge money to him. Two are been made ministers and one person has been made political secretary after all three used the CD to blackmail him. Yediyurappa completely ignored party loyal workers like us and those who blackmailed him, made a CD and planned to bring down his government have been made ministers."

