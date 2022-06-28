Congress' Prithviraj Chavan Asks Shinde Camp To Function 'within Purview Of SC Order'

At a time when former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis reached the Raj Bhavan and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the political turmoil, Congress leader and Ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan on June 28 targeted the Eknath Shinde camp, stating that they need to function within the preview of the Supreme Court order. It is pertinent to mention that the apex court on June 27 ordered a status quo on disqualification proceedings of Rebel MLAs till July 11.

'They will have to function within purview of SC order': Prithviraj Chavan

The Congress leader stated, "There is a situation of uncertainty, and it is a reality, The Supreme Court has said that everyone should maintain the status quo. If someone tries to do something despite a court order, we will approach the Supreme Court immediately. It is a matter of both the parties. No question of tendering resignation. They can raise demands with the Governor, Speaker, but they will have to decide within the purview of the Supreme Court order."

On June 27, Monday, the Supreme Court had put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 11 after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader. The apex court issued notices to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, newly-appointed Shiv Sena Legislative party leader Ajay Chaudhary, and chief whip Sunil Prabhu after hearing the submissions. It has given three days to the parties to file counter-affidavits.

Fadnavis Meets Governor For Floor Test Against MVA Govt

Meanwhile, on June 28, Devendra Fadnavis reached the Raj Bhavan and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the political turmoil in the state. Sources informed Republic Media Network that the former Chief Minister of the state has backed the demand of eight MLAs, for a floor test. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fadnavis said, "We have submitted a letter to the Governor- via email as well as physically. In the letter we have mentioned that 39 MLAs are not in the state. They do not want to be part of the government. We have submitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi seems in lack of confidence, and hence, called for a floor test. Now, it is up to the Governor."

Image: PTI