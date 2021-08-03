Congress' Priyanka Vadra Demands Parliament Discussion On Inflation Amid Continuous Ruckus

Amid the rising prices of petrol and inflation in the nation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for pressing a check on the problem while addressing the subject in the Parliament.

"Control inflation, stop killing poor"

Taking to her official Twitter handle while highlighting a video of her brother and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi riding a bicycle to reach the Parliament spotlighting rising fuel prices, the Congress leader asserted, "Every citizen is asking to control inflation. Stop killing the poor people and start addressing these issues in the Parliament."

जन जन की आवाज



महंगाई कम करो।

गरीब को मारना बंद करो।

संसद में इन सवालों पर बहस करो। pic.twitter.com/E9nqznj5DT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 3, 2021

The issue of price rise has maintained to overshadow the sitting of the Parliament, which began on July 19. Last month, ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had alleged the Centre of receiving Rs 25 lakh crore through fuel tax and not using the funds for the benefit of people.

Gandhi rakes up 'Mango' query to slam PM

The Congress leader, Gandhi had last week also questioned the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the subject of inflation. Taking to Twitter, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had stated that they (BJP ministers) were accustomed to answering questions like 'how do you eat a mango' and were, therefore, unable to answer questions that are of concern to the general public, like questions on the price hike.

BJP leader censures Jawaharlal Nehru for price hike

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh minister for Medical Education, Vishwas Sarang, on Saturday had blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for being responsible for the dipping economy and inflation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said that the problem of inflation did not arise "in a day or two" and the economy began to down surge with the "mistakes" of the former Prime Minister's speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 1947.

The Minister's reaction comes ahead of a planned protest by Indian National Congress over rising fuel prices and other issues. Praising the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, he said that the economy has been strengthened since BJP came to power. Sarang had reiterated that several schemes were launched for the welfare of the poor and people's incomes have increased during the BJP regime.



