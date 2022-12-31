Congress Projects Rahul Gandhi As PM Face For 2024 Even As Oppn Rejects Bharat Jodo Yatra

In yet another move to push Rahul Gandhi as the main face of the scattered Opposition, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Gandhi will be the Opposition's prime ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Nath lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Wayanad MP is not doing politics for power but for the common people. The former Madhya Pradesh CM further said no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long 'Padayatra'.

A close aide of the Gandhis, Nath said no family other than the Gandhi family had made so many sacrifices for the country.

"As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath's projection of Rahul Gandhi as the face of the Opposition comes at a time when Opposition parties have rejected the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Opposition rejects Bharat Jodo Yatra

Several Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo are likely to give the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh next week a miss.

Congress claims it has sent invitations to several non-BJP parties to take part in the UP leg of the yatra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he had not received a formal invitation from the Grand Old Party. "The principle of our party is different – the BJP and the Congress are one," Yadav said suggesting that he won't be taking part in the Congress' yatra.

Meanwhile, RLD has maintained that Jayant Chaudhary will be busy with his own engagements, focusing on strengthening the party. As for Mayawati, the BSP chief is also likely to not join the Yatra as she has been a critic of Congress, accusing the party of being anti-Dalit.

Opposition parties seem to be divided as leaders from several parties are vying for their own prime ministerial candidacy. Although no party has clearly called a prime ministerial face for the 2024 Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Arvind Kejriwal are some of the leaders whose parties are trying to pitch them as prime ministerial candidates.

(With inputs from PTI)