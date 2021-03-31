Congress Proposes 'Peace & Harmony Department' In Kerala As Priyanka Vadra Hits Out At LDF

As Kerala inches closer to the assembly elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) have locked horns. The Congress which leads the UDF alliance has hit out at the ruling LDF. The grand old party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that politics in Kerala have turned 'violent and driven by tension' due to the policies of the LDF.

'Peace and Harmony Department'

Addressing a rally in Thrissur District ahead of Kerala elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Congress proposes to set up a 'Peace and Harmony Department' to counter the violence and political murders in Kerala. In addition, she also suggested that the department will also ensure that politics of anger and hate is challenged.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to the state where she will hold meetings with the UDF candidates. In addition, her campaigning plan also includes addressing rallies in several districts in the poll-bound state. Priyanka Vadra will conclude her visit on Wednesday.

Kerala elections

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. On the other hand, UDF managed to win only in 47 constituencies. After the LDF won, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. While the UDF made huge gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 19 out of 20 seats in the state, the ruling alliance made a comeback in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively.

Though Vijayan remains the CM face for LDF, the UDF has not yet projected any Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming election. On the other hand, BJP is hoping to make inroads in the state by roping in Metroman E Sreedharan as its election candidate from Palakkad. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

Image Credits: PTI