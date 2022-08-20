Congress Protests Against AAP; Demands Manish Sisodia’s Resignation Over Liquor Scam

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation's mega action on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam, Congress staged a massive protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi, demanding Sisodia's resignation.

On Friday, the CBI conducted 14-hour-long raids at Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi's recently-scrapped liquor policy.

On Saturday, August 20, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers gathered in huge numbers and gheraoed the Aam Aadmi Party office, demanding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the alleged scam.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the workers were seen hitting an effigy of Manish Sisodia with sticks and then burning it in the middle of the road. They also played drums and chanted slogans against the Kejriwal-led Delhi government. They flashed banners that stated 'Manish Sisodia Istifa do' ( Manish Sisodia should resign), 'AAP responsible for ruining youth's future'.

On Friday, Congress also demanded a probe in Punjab's Excise Policy. On Twitter, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Punjab, Pargat Singh, said that investigation against AAP's Manish Sisodia for the controversial Delhi excise policy should also include the recent Punjab excise policy, claiming that it was passed at his behest. At this juncture, Pargat Singh wrote on the microblogging site, "Let us wait for all the facts to emerge out."

Delhi's Excise Policy probe

In the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI in a statement said, 'irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.

This comes after the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then, went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids are underway at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, which, so far, have led to the recovery of Incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

