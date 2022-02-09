The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly "insulting the state" by stating that it was responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in other states. In addition, the grand old party's Maharashtra unit has also demanded that the Prime Minister should apologize for the same. Joining the protests and addressing the media near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused PM Modi of saying that the state was the spreader of COVID-19.

Patole avered that Maharashtra had helped the people during the pandemic and said that PM Modi had no right to insult it. He remarked that the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state. He maintained that the grand old party will continue its protests till PM Modi apologises for his remarks. He also demanded that BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should clear his stand and reveal if he supports PM Modi's remarks.

"Maharashtra, which had provided all help to people (during the pandemic), has not given any right to Modi to insult the state. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state, the Congress leader said Fadnavis should speak publicly if he supports Modi's remark, or else, he will be termed as 'Maharashtra drohi' (traitor) because the remark is an insult to Maharashtra. Hence, the Maharashtra BJP should explain its stand on the issue, Patole added

Protest against PM Modi (who made insulting remarks against Maharashtra) under the leadership of PCC President Shri @NANA_PATOLE, in presence of Cabinet Ministers @SunilKedar1111, @VijayWadettiwar & other senior leaders near Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Mumbai.#MaharashtraAgainstModi pic.twitter.com/cWJrig4bZ0 — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) February 9, 2022

The Congress has therefore carried out protests across the state outside the Bharatiya Janta Party's offices in each district. Protests were also carried out by the Congress workers and leaders in Nashik and Manmad.

Apart from the Congress, its Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) too slammed the Prime Minister. NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule too condemned the Prime Minister's remarks. Sule expressed her surprise at PM Modi's remarks and wondered why he "harboured such hatred" for the state that had a lion's share in his election to the top executive post. Further attacking the Prime Minister, she added that "Maharashtra will never bow before the authority of Delhi".

"I wonder what delight does the prime minister get in criticising Maharashtra repeatedly, shifting key projects out of the state and undermining the importance of Mumbai. It is unfortunate," Sule told reporters "Maharashtra has never bowed before the authority of Delhi and will never do so," she added

She also claimed that more trains were operated from Gujarat than Maharashtra for migrant workers during the pandemic-related curbs. Referring to a data, she added that 1,033 trains for migrant workers were operated from Gujarat, as compared to the 817 Shramik trains that were operated from Maharashtra.

'Congress leaders encouraged migrants to leave Mumbai': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress and said that it had "crossed all limits" during the COVID-19 pandemic. He alleged that during the first wave of the pandemic, when people were following lockdowns and COVID-19 norms, the Congress was "standing at railway stations in Mumbai and scaring innocent labourers into fleeing to their native states".

(With inputs from agencies )