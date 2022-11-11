Congress Puts Up Shocking Defence Of Jagdish Tytler; 'He Got A Low-level Responsibility'

On Friday, Congress put up a shocking defence of 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler's inclusion in the party's election committee for the upcoming MCD polls. Speaking to the media, senior advocate and former Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi contended that Tytler had been punished enough with the passage of over three decades since the riots. Moreover, he sought to justify the key role accorded to Tytler by dubbing it a low-level responsibility.

Congress leader KTS Tulsi remarked, "It has been more than 35 years. In this period, even a murder sentence is completed. He has been given punishment. He has got a very low-level responsibility."

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson RP Singh told Republic TV, "Congress is rubbing salt on the wounds of Sikhs which have been given by Congress itself. There are evidence and witnesses on record which categorically state the involvement of Tytler. Although they manipulated the CBI during their tenure, there was a closure report by CBI, the fact is all of us know that Tytler, Kamal Nath, Sajjan Kumar, and Bhagat were the foot soldiers of Rajiv Gandhi who was the key conspirator of 1984. The Congress party never said sorry to the Sikhs about what they did in 1984."

Allegations against Jagdish Tytler

A senior leader of Congress, Tytler has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Along with Sajjan Kumar, he was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the inclination to press charges against him. In fact, he was even inducted as a minister after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre.

During the second term of the UPA government, the CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler. But a Sessions Court rejected the closure report and ordered an investigation into his role. While there has been public pressure on Congress to cut off ties with Tytler, it has often accommodated him on a public platform. In January 2019, Congress faced a lot of criticism for giving a front-row seat to Tytler during the ceremony of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking over as the Delhi Congress chief. His appointment as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on October 28, 2021, was also staunchly opposed.