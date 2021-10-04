'Congress Putting In Best Efforts For UP Polls': Salman Khurshid Hails Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said that the party has exuded confidence in its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to regain lost ground in Uttar Pradesh. Khurshid added that the grand old party has 'put its best efforts' when it comes to UP and has also affirmed that it will cross the double-digit mark. However, he added that the number of seats that the party will win can be discussed when Priyanka Gandhi has 'firmed up' her mind about who is fighting.

"Of course...Of course. How many seats we will have is best to talk about once she (Priyanka Gandhi) has firmed up her mind about who is fighting," said Salman Khurshid. "You assess seats by looking at faces in various constituencies. In the air, I will say 400. But it makes no sense to say 400 seats," he said, adding that it is too early for him to say anything.

Salman Khurshid hails party on Punjab crisis; opposes Kapil Sibal's remarks

Speaking about the Punjab crisis, Khurshid has said that the Congress party had the opportunity to further strengthen itself in the state by appointing a Dalit chief minister. Khurshid has termed the situation as 'crisis is an opportunity' and a 'breakthrough'.

"A lot of people believe that a crisis is an opportunity. I think that the opportunity that the crisis in Punjab gave and the fact that we were able to appoint the first Dalit chief minister, very down to earth and modest, I think is a breakthrough," he said.

On the other hand, he also attacked his Congress colleague and party leader Kapil Sibal who spoke out against the grand old party top brass and demanded a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC). Khurshid opined that one should follow the leader and strengthen the party particularly in times of difficulties. This comes after Sibal's demand for a meeting of the CWC and questions pertaining to party decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

"Somebody who attacks my leader is attacking me because I am dependent on my leader. It is like attacking my home...We, who are with the Congress, have a deep sense of gratitude and allegiance to Mrs Gandhi and the party leadership. We are not willing to let somebody snatch that arrangement from us. We also feel angry," he said.

Speaking about the exit of well-known politicians from the party like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada and others, Khurshid said that they contributed to the party. However, he also maintained that he has no plans to bring them back. He also added that he has not left Congress because the party has given him a lot.

"When you ask me that, my answer is that I never had a plan for them to leave. Therefore, why should I have a plan to bring them back? They were all good people, they worked for the party, they had historical contributions to make to the party," he said. "They decided to leave. I want friends in the press to ask me why have you not left? Don't ask why somebody else has left. I am happy to talk about why I have not left...I have not left, because I feel that my party has given me a lot, the Congress leader said. "I have not left because you can't treat your relationship with the party only of taking, you have to treat the relationship with the party sometimes of giving," Khurshid said.

Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi's absence from UP

When asked about a specific question on Rahul Gandhi's absence from Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid said that he is not missing and instead given a 'very challenging task' to sister Priyanka Gandhi. He maintained that Rahul Gandhi does not want to interfere with what Priyanka Gandhi is trying to do in the state. Concluding his remarks, Salman Khurshid attacked the BJP and stated that the Congress will ally with the common people in the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress leader also added that on the basis of the suggestion given by the public, Congress will bring its manifesto to people.