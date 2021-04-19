Congress Questions Centre Over 'mediation' Between India & Pakistan Post UAE Envoy's Claim

The Congress party on Monday attacked the Union government for allegedly accepting the mediation of the UAE in mending the fractured relationship with Pakistan. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was referring to the assertion made by Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US in a recent discussion with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. The envoy claimed that his country played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level".

Moreover, he added, “They might not sort of become best friends but at least we want to get it to a level where it’s functional, where it’s operational, where they are speaking to each other". Kharge expressed concern that India was changing its diplomatic stance enshrined in the 1972 Shimla Agreement whereby both countries committed to the peaceful resolution of all issues only through bilateral talks. He also accused the Centre of internationalising the Kashmir issue. So far, the Ministry of External Affairs has not commented on the UAE diplomat's assertion.

Thaw in bilateral ties

In a departure from his vicious personal attacks on BJP and PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. This was during his maiden visit to Sri Lanka where he addressed the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on February 24. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trading ties with India. In a joint statement issued a day later, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25.

However, the Indian Army affirmed that it remains vigilant in the wake of relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past. This will also not impact counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Softening the brash tone further, Imran Khan told participants at the recently held Islamabad Security Dialogue that India can benefit from more trade and connectivity to Central Asia if both nations resolve their issues. Speaking at the same event, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that it is time to bury the past and move forward.

However, there was a setback when the Pakistan Cabinet rejected the proposal of the Economic Coordination Committee to import sugar, cotton and yarn from India. The neighbouring country's move raised eyebrows as Khan is also the in-charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Textiles, which approved the summaries for import for cotton, sugar, and yarn to be placed before the ECC for clearance. Multiple Pakistani Ministers made it clear that there cannot be normalization of ties until the Centre restores Article 370. While speculation was rife about a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in UAE on April 18, this was refuted by both sides.