Congress Questions FIR Over Digvijaya Singh's Fake Tweet; Says BJP Govt Targeting Oppn

Congress has issued a strong objection to the FIR registered against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh over a controversial tweet related to the Khargone violence. Congress leader KK Mishra questioned the need for police action when the post has been deleted.

"When (Singh) has deleted the tweet, what is the need for FIR? The MP government is taking the law into its hands and targeting the Opposition. The state home minister (Narottam Mishra) should not disturb the peace in MP," KK Mishra told reporters.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Digvijaya Singh for posting a fabricated photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Khargone on Ram Navami.

In the photo, which was later deleted by the Congress leader, some youths were seen climbing up a mosque and planting saffron flags there. It turned out to be an old image from Bihar, that resurfaced during the violence in MP on Sunday.

Singh deleted the post following severe backlash from BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state." Chouhan accused the Congress leader of fuelling communal tensions in the state.

Digvijaya Singh booked over communal tweet

Digvijaya Singh was booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 465 (forgery) and 505 (punishment on the statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Defending the police action, MP BJP chief VD Sharma alleged that Digvijaya's tweet was related to an international and criminal conspiracy to disturb the country's environment. Calling on Intelligence agencies to probe this angle, he claimed that Congress President "Sonia Gandhi had made him the in-charge of agitations, to be visible on media."

MP Minister Bhupendra Singh said Digvijaya Singh has made controversial tweets in the past too. "The fabricated photos could have led to a big incident," he said, accusing Congress of instigating riots and hampering development in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, stone pelting at a religious procession had triggered communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city. Incidents of violence and arson were reported, in which three police official's also suffered injuries.