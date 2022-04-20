Congress Questions Imposition Of NSA Against Jahangirpuri Rioters; Calls It 'unfair'

A political faceoff erupted on Wednesday after the Congress party raised objections over Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to slap National Security Act (NSA) against the Jahangirpuri rioters. Speaking to Republic TV, Congress leader Sajid Ali stated that a person was innocent until proven guilty, and alleged that law had taken a backseat under Shah's tenure.

"What cases are these? They should mention which cases are for NSA. Until and unless proven, a person is innocent until convicted. Home Minister always gives statements, keeping the law at a backseat. The statements he gave on demolition, prove how weak his legal approach is. He said we should run their houses down, there is no such legal clause to demolish homes like this. This is an unfair approach," said the Congress leader.

Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's order for 'strict action', NSA has been imposed on 5 rioters involved in the violence against the Shobha Yatra processions on Hanuman Jayanti in Northwest Delhi. The accused who have been slapped with NSA include-- Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh aka Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahmed. The National Security Act empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the April 16 violence.

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

Meanwhile, a political storm erupted today after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.

"We will follow the SC order and take action accordingly', North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive.

While the timing of the demolition operation has been questioned, the NDMC mayor has asserted that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues. The crackdown on illegal encroachers was not in retaliation to the Shobha Yatra violence, Singh asserted.