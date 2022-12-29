Congress Questions PM Modi Inaugurating Vande Bharat In Bengal; 'Manmohan Singh Never Did'

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to visit West Bengal to inaugurate the state's first Vande Bharat Express, Congress cast its apprehensions on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he had 'never heard of a Prime Minister coming and inaugurating a train'.

Recollecting the time when he was the Union Railway Minister, Chowdhury said that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh never inaugurated any train.

Joining the dots between Union Home Minister Amit Shah's West Bengal visit earlier this month and now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to the state, Chowdhury said, "A settlement is happening between them and Mamata (Banerjee). Due to it CBI, ED, investigations will slow down."

Amit Shah came to Bengal a few days ago. Modi ji is coming to prepare a settlement with Mamata. Due to it CBI, ED, investigations (against Mamata Banerjee) will slow down: Congress MP AR Chowdhary — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

PM Modi to flag off Bengal's 1st Howrah-NJP Vande-Bharat

Sharing the first glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express that will be running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the Ministry of Railways, "Catch a glimpse of the successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express, conducted between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal."

Catch a glimpse of the successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express, conducted between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/eXCjDNSrVc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 26, 2022

This Vande Bharat Express will start running from Howrah station at 6 am in the morning and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 pm in the afternoon. The superfast train will then have a halt of nearly an hour at the New Jalpaiguri station and will again start its journey at 2.30 pm for Howrah. The train will reach the Howrah station by 10 pm on the same day. It will take nearly 8 hours to complete the journey.

The Vande Bharat Express will have fewer halts in comparison to Bengal's other premium train -- Shatabdi. As per the reports, the stops defined for the superfast Vande Bharat are Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, and Kishanganj before terminating at New Jalpaiguri.