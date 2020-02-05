Congress Scoffs At India's Readiness To Face Pakistan & China; Dares Govt To Take Back PoK

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday dared the Narendra Modi government to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Mocking the PM’s statement of winning a war against Pakistan in 7-10 days, Chowdhury recalled that former PM Indira Gandhi had done the same way back in 1971. Claiming that Jammu & Kashmir was not an internal issue of India, he asserted that India faced a threat on both the Western as well as Eastern front.

For instance, he cited the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as a big threat. Alleging that India was not prepared to face the combined might of Pakistan and China, Chowdhury mentioned that Chief of Army Staff Manoj Naravane had demanded Parliament’s green signal to take back PoK. Thereafter, he asked the Centre to bring another resolution authorising the Army to capture PoK.

Read: CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Pakistani Guv Admits J&K Occupation, Deletes 'PoK' Post After Backlash

Questions Centre on China Pakistan Economic Corridor

“The Home Minister said that you don’t know that PoK is connected to Afghanistan. I said this is true. Then, when you will get PoK? Now, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is being built. The Economic Corridor will run till the Gwadar Port. The security of India will be endangered. Can you guarantee that China will not interfere in PoK? Did you say even once that you will not let the China Pakistan Economic Corridor happen?”

Read: PoK Activist Exposes Imran Khan's Lie, Says "residents Voice Is Not Heard"

‘J&K is not an internal issue’

“Your PM says that we will destroy Pakistan in 7-10 days. Our former PM Indira Gandhi broke the spine of Pakistan by breaking away Bangladesh in 13 days in 1971. I want to ask S Jaishankar- can you say that Kashmir is an internal issue? Kashmir is not an internal issue.”

‘Threat on Western and Eastern front’

“What did you do about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor? What did you about the China Myanmar corridor? There is a threat in the Bay of Bengal. Nepal has joined China’s Belt and Road initiative. Now, Nepal is also under threat. Now, China has a corridor with Pakistan, Nepal, and Myanmar. Was this mentioned in the President’s address? There is a threat on both the Western and Eastern front.”

Read: Terrorists Active In PoK; Situation Under Control: Vice Chief Of Army Staff Lt Gen Saini

‘Urges government to introduce another legislation’

“PoK has become in the possession of Pakistan. If you try doing something in PoK, you will have to face China. Are you ready to face Pakistan and China together? If you ready, then why don’t you capture PoK? The Chief of the Army Staff says that we will take back PoK if Parliament gives us the green signal.”

“The Parliament has formulated a resolution that PoK should be taken back. I urge the government to bring another resolution in the Parliament directing the COAS to capture PoK. We want that PoK should be captured. Do you have the guts?”

Read: India Map Sans PoK, Aksai Chin On KMC's FB Page, Mayor Says Profile Hacked