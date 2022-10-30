Congress Questions Probe Agencies' Silence As Tussle Over ‘giftgate’ Controversy Picks Up

As the “giftgate” controversy rocked Karnataka on Sunday following the allegations that the state government tried to bribe some journalists by giving lakhs in cash as “Diwali gifts”, the Congress hit out on the central investigation agencies for being silent on the matter.

Congress demanded a free and fair investigation into the allegations and questioned that if the state government was clean, why are they scared of the probe?

Speaking to Republic TV, Congress spokesperson Sankara Guha said, “Chief Minister Bommai is now trying to cover up. The incident is very unfortunate and shameful. We all know that BJP can stoop down to a lower level, but we have not imagined that the party can go up to this level. A fair investigation must take place in the matter as some journalists have openly come out and said that they have received cash gifts.”

“Why are the central investigation agencies quite now on this matter, while they are so active when it comes to opposition parties?” the Congress leader questioned. Commenting on the current allegations, Guha said, “Investigation should be launched as there are accusations. If BJP has not done anything, then why are they scared.”

Further replying to Chief Minister Bommai’s allegations on the previous Congress regime in the state, the Congress spokesperson said, “Let there be a clear investigation in the matter. We are ready. We have nothing to hide.”

‘Fabrication of Congress,’ claims BJP

Meanwhile, talking to Republic TV, BJP's Vivek Reddy denied the Congress’ claim and said, “The Chief Minister has clarified that no such thing has taken place. And I don't think journalism has gone to an extent in Karnataka where journalists are out to receive gifts. All this is the fabrication of Congress. Whenever an election comes, Congress is adept at fabricating such issues just to malign the party.”

After questions were raised on the saffron party for the alleged case of bribing a few journalists in Karnataka by giving lakhs in cash as “Diwali gifts”, state Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwathnarayan CN claimed that it is a tradition as part of the Diwali festival to gift sweets to people. “It is a tradition to give a gift to the people as a part of the festival. We try to give sweets, and whatever as part of the festival. It is not meant to offend anybody. It is only to celebrate the festival,” he added.

CM Bommai terms allegations ‘a lie’

As the 'giftgate' controversy hit Karnataka on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai categorically denied instructing anyone to provide gifts to journalists. As per sources, it was alleged that nearly 50-75 journalists in the state received Rs 2.5 lakh as a "Diwali gift" allegedly from the Chief Minister's Office. This led to outrage in political circles with Congress demanding a judicial probe.

Speaking to the media, Bommai remarked, "This is a toolkit of Congress and they have lied about it. I haven't instructed anyone to give gifts to journalists. When Congress was in power they gave gifts to journalists. iPhones, laptops and gold coins were given. What moral right does Congress have? Someone has complained to Lokayukta and they will take up the investigation."