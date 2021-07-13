Congress Questions Terror Raids In UP, Casts Aspersion On 'terrorist Attacks Before Polls'

Amid terror raids being conducted in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party on Tuesday claimed that it was all a part of the 'election strategy' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to the media, the Working President of the Jharkhand unit of the party, Rajesh Thakur asked as to how terrorists are found, and terrorist attacks take place every time there is an election in the country. Taking the privilege to answer the question, he added, "It helps the BJP."

"Just wait and watch, how many more terrorists are found, and how many more terrorist attacks like Pulwama take place before the elections," he said.

Calling it a failure of the state and the central machinery, he pointed out that he only has faith in the Police. "If the Police are of Uttar Pradesh, then it's fine but we can't trust the police of Yogi Adityanth," he said.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh Mukul Goel on Monday underlined the involvement of the 'world known' terrorist organization Al Qaeda, which he said has pressed for the need to be cautious, and hold investigation properly.

He said, "If they were collecting explosives, they must be planning something, but where exactly the explosion would have taken place is not known. We will only be able to know that after the interrogation is over, and the associates and the mastermind of these terrorists are caught."

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi in a conversation with Republic Media Network on Monday had also paid too much stress on interrogation. He had said, "Further action will only be taken on the basis of the interrogation," while adding that along with interrogation, they were presently detailing on the evidence retrieved. "The evidence that has been retrieved from the terrorists, including the WhatsApp chats point towards a foreign link," he said.

Not completely denying reports of the involvement of Rohingyas, the administrator added, "All the foreign people who are under the scanner are being traced and a close watch is being kept on them to ascertain their involvement in the matter."

UP ATS busts terror module in Kakori

In a major crackdown for Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) two terrorists, linked to Al Qaeda, from the Kakori area of Lucknow were arrested. Explosives such as pressure cooker bombs, pistol guns, semi-manufactured time bombs, and 6-7 kgs of explosive manufacturing materials were recovered. Moreover, certain high-profile politicians including MPs from the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were reportedly under the terrorists' scanner.

In a statement, ATS said that received information about Al-Qaeda terrorist Umar Halmindi who used to recruit youths to carry out terrorist operations in India. "The chiefs of Al Qaeda's UP module are Minaz, Masiruddin, Shakeel. They got instructions from Halmindi to plan serial blasts, human bombs, at various places in Uttar Pradesh and iconic/populated places of Lucknow before August 15," it said.