Congress Questions Timing Of Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit; 'Most Unfortunate & Regrettable'

In its first reaction to the scathing resignation letter released by former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on Friday questioned the timing of his exit. Addressing a press conference alongside Ajay Maken, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh lamented that Azad chose to resign from the party at a juncture when the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra are going on. Dubbing it "most unfortunate and regrettable," he refrained from commenting on the specific allegations levelled by Azad.

Jairam Ramesh stressed, "We have read the letter of very senior veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party organization across the country is engaged in confronting, combating and fighting BJP on issues of inflation, unemployment and polarisation. The entire Congress organization in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally at Ramlila Maidan on September 4 which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi."

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra's launch will take place on 7th September from Kanyakumari. Finalisation of that launch is also underway. 32 press conferences have been scheduled across the country to project the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra. So a time when every Congressman and Congresswoman is working to ensure that the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally will be a success and every Congressman and Congresswoman wants to be a Bharat Yatri, wants to walk along with Rahul Gandhi on this 3500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is most unfortunate that we have to read this letter at this point in time," he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad tears into Rahul Gandhi

In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. To highlight the Wayanad MP's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour," he recalled the tearing up of a UPA ordinance in the full glare of media by Rahul Gandhi."

Pointing out the electoral downslide of Congress, Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party. He asserted, "Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs." Dubbing the entire organisation election process a sham, he claimed that a proxy is being propped up to take charge of the party.