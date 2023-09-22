Congress Questions UP Govt After Suspension Of Amethi Hospital Licence, Slams Smriti Irani

Congressman Pramod Tiwari on September 21 questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's move to cancel the licence of Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for alleged "medical negligence" and questioned as to whether there is any hospital where deaths don't occur. He further alleged that Amethi MP Smriti Irani was trying to ‘halt’ the services provided by Sonia Gandhi.

"No one wants to take responsibility for who sealed it. Is there any hospital where deaths don't take place? And if anyone dies, then there is an inquiry. Those who are responsible are held accountable. The death didn't happen in Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, it happened in Lucknow's Medanta Hospital. And which hospital are they sealing? I can assure you that in that area, there is no medical facility which is better and more affordable. They are demanding medical college but it is not fulfilled because Sonia Gandhi is the head of the trust. They are trying to halt the services provided by Sonia Gandhi. And the one to halt it is Smriti Irani," the Congress MP said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Notably, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are its members.

UP Health Dept suspends licence of Amethi hospital

The licence of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Amethi was suspended by the UP Health Department on September 18 following the death of a 22-year-old woman in a case of alleged medical negligence. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to revoke it in public interest saying that it is causing inconvenience to people.

"The hospital provided health care facilities to people of the nearby areas on minimum charge and without any profit for the past few decades," Rai said, adding that the hospital is the lifeline of Amethi. Suspension of licence is causing inconvenience to lakhs of people coming for OPD, surgery and services of other departments.