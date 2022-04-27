Congress Quips 'doors, Windows Open' For Advice One Day After Prashant Kishor Dumps Party

Not even a day after being dumped, Congress on Wednesday said that it will always be open to suggestions from poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Speaking to the media, party leader Pawan Khera highlighted that it was a 'live organization', and it has its 'doors and windows' always open for suggestions from anyone and everyone when asked if Congress would henceforth, be consulting the poll strategist.

'Don't know why he did not join Congress'

"Why he did not join the Congress, is something only he can tell, " Khera further said. A day earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed that Kishor had turned down Gandhi's offer to join the party and become a member of the EAP. At the same time, he appreciated the poll strategist's efforts and suggestions given to the party.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PK, as Kishor is fondly known, confirmed that he would not be joining the party. The poll strategist expressed his 'humble opinion', as per which, more than his joining, Congress needs 'leadership & collective will' to fix some of the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. The poll strategist was also tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, but he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life.

Association with TRS the reason?

For 2024, the poll strategist had presented 'a detailed blueprint' for the Congress party. An eight-member committee, set up by Sonia Gandhi, had then submitted its report on the blueprint by way of recommendation. The committee comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik, in its recommendation said, “Most of the suggestions from Prashant Kishor have been found to be practical and useful."

Despite this, the deal didn't go through. Speculation is rife that it was owing to IPAC's association with rival parties such as TRS in Telangana, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.