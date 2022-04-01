Congress Quips 'Foreign Policy Doesn't Change With Govt' As Russia's Lavrov Visits India

In the latest development, Congress warned the Government of India against succumbing to any sort of international pressure on Friday. Speaking to the media, party leader Rajeev Shukla highlighted that the foreign policy of India- that of non-alignment- was decades-old. Highlighting that it was framed by the first prime minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress leader added that it was followed by all premiers after him - be it Indira Gandhi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"The foreign policy does not change with the change in government. As per our long-standing policy, we do not take sides. And at the same time, keep good relations with all, be it the United States or Russia or even Ukraine," he said, adding that the war has been having repercussions all across the globe. "We should concentrate on attempts to stop the war. This role has also been played by our country as well. The country has in the past convinced the parties involved and helped end the war," he further said.

Russian Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, US responds

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reached India for a 2-day visit on Thursday. On the first day of his visit, Lavrov met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in the national capital after which the two leaders acknowledged that the meeting was taking place in a rather “difficult international environment."

S Jaishankar said that New Delhi has “always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy”. Praising India for its move of not taking sides, Lavrov said, "These days our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. We do not fight anything and we appreciated that India is taking this situation in the entirety of effect," he added.

Meanwhile, the United States responded to the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to India. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the country was not looking to "change" India's relationship with Russia, and said, "it expects that the international community, including India, to use the leverage of their relations to speak in unison against the unjustified assault of Ukraine."