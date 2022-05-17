Congress' Raashid Alvi Slams BJP For 'spreading Hatred' Amid Gyanvapi & Jamia Masjid Row

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, Congress leader Raashid Alvi spoke to media reporters on Monday night and asserted that BJP leaders are spreading hatred between the two communities.

Congress leader Raashid Alvi told reporters, “No one should change the status of Mandirs and Masjids. It is unfortunate that PM Modi has been a silent spectator. BJP is spreading hatred in the community. People affiliated with RSS, BJP, or any other political party should not be appointed as the judge of the court. Their judgment gets biased towards a particular party ”

“BJP is raising such issues because of upcoming elections, Varanasi court should not have considered this issue. Vishwa Hindu Parishad is speaking; Bajrang Dal can speak but our PM Narendra Modi hasn’t spoken. If they want to come to a decision like this, they should demolish all the mosques with the power they have. Who can stop them?” Congress leader Raashid Alvi further added.

Congress leader Raashid Alvi said, “PM Modi can demolish mosques and build temples. He needs to put across a clear picture to let the world see what is happening in India. BJP promised two crore job opportunities to the citizens of the nation before coming into power. I would like to know how many could they provide. Law and order situation is hampering in the nation, inflation is rising and unemployment is at its peak, but all they can do is spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims.”

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan said, “We all should respect the court and no one should spread hate. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi should not talk against the court and we should respect the decision of the Judiciary. Everyone should be united.”

Hindu groups seek permission to worship Hanuman Idol inside Jamia Masjid in Mandya

After Gyanvapi mosque, activists in Karnataka moved an application to the administration, claiming that the Jamia Masjid in Mandya was originally an Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple. Filing a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, the group has demanded that the admiration allow worship of the Hanuman idol inside the Jamia Masjid.

In their application, the activists have claimed that the masjid was built on top of the Anjaneya Temple, similar to the Gyanvapi contention, and have cited alleged historical evidence. The application has claimed that Tipu Sultan wrote about this in a letter to the king of Persia Khalif. The original Anjaneya temple structure was converted into a mosque, they alleged, and demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.

Permission for taking bath in the pond situated on the premises of the mosque has also been sought and the activists have requested the archaeological department to consider the documents and further investigate the matter.