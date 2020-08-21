Cong Calls ECI Guidelines For Polls 'inadequate', Says 'overlooked Almost All Suggestions'

The Election Commission's guidelines for the conduct of polls during the Coronavirus pandemic fall far short for the conduct of free, fair, and independent elections, the Congress said on Friday.

In a statement, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the ECI general guidelines fail to ensure polls in a "free, non-partisan, and fair fashion" thereby negating the constitutional obligation of "superintendence and control of elections" in a non-partisan and unbiased manner.

"Despite having sought comments from political parties such as the Indian National Congress and in response to which detailed recommendations were made, the ECI has overlooked almost all suggestions given and prepared guidelines that are inadequate in dealing with the challenge of Covid-19," the statement said.

Objections and concerns

The party raised an objection of having electronic voting machines (EVMs) use for elections for which the poll body has said will be regularly sanitised. Congress had suggested the use of old-fashioned paper ballots.

Congress also observed that the Election Commission has not made "any deep distinctions" between the specific challenges of rural and urban areas and left the discretion on COVID-19 related plans to State officials. The Election Commission has tasked State authorities to prepare COVID-19 related comprehensive plan, based on the ECI's broad guidelines, at the state level taking local conditions into account.

Congress further pointed out that the ECI has warned of penal action against violators of its guidelines and said the poll body has "surprisingly" missed the potential of abuse by the ruling party which controls the policing machinery. It also said that ECI has failed to account for how members of rival political parties will be safeguarded from the abuse of State administration's 'quarantine powers'.

Revisit recommendations, call another meeting

Upon raising these points, Congress has urged the Election Commission to revisit the recommendations made by the grand old party and to again invite other political parties for a meeting.

"In case the ECI falters in this bounden duty, the consequences for democracy would be catastrophic," Venugopal said.

Gearing up for election season ahead of the Bihar polls, the Election Commission released detailed guidelines for polling amid the Coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Limiting 1,000 electors per booth, ECI has outlined specific guidelines for polling stations, postal ballots, poll campaigns, and counting of votes. Bihar will head to polls in October-November this year, even as the pandemic rages on.

