The Congress party has cast doubts on the Bank of Baroda's purported withdrawal of the e-auction notice for the Juhu bungalow owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunny Deol. The party is questioning the origins of the "technical reasons" cited as the cause for the withdrawal.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice the party's concerns. He wrote, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank."

"This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'. Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" he asked.

Notably, the Bank of Baroda, a government-owned entity, had initiated proceedings to auction a property owned by actor Sunny Deol with the goal of recovering Rs 56 crore. The e-auction was scheduled to take place on August 25. The bank disclosed that Sunny Deol had defaulted on a loan of Rs 55.99 crore along with accumulated interest and penalties since December 2022. This information was made public through a tender document released on Sunday.

However, later, the bank clarified that the auction notice for the Juhu bungalow had been rescinded. In an official statement, the bank said, "Corrigendum to E-Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Singh Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons."

Ajay Singh Deol, recognised as Sunny Deol, represents the Gurdaspur constituency as a BJP MP. His recent cinematic venture "Gaddar 2" has achieved immense success, accumulating over Rs 300 crore since its release last week.