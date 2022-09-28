Congress Raises 'saboot' Point On PFI Ban; 'public Doesn't Have Anything To Do With It'

Congress, for the n-th time, on Wednesday, September 28, attacked the government over the ban of PFI. This time, addressing the press briefing, senior party leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said that action should have been taken long ago, had the BJP-led government had evidence.

"The right evidence needs to be present. And if they have found the evidence, then there should be action. The general public wants security. They do not have anything to do with PFI or DFI, they want to be safe. If this was going on for the past many years, what were you doing? It did not just all of a sudden happen in a year?" Nath said, addressing a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Arif Masood, Congress MLA and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, questioned the government on the ban on PFI and its affiliates. He said, "...When Intelligance Bureau was giving inputs, it should've been banned immediately. Why did they wait for such a long time? Question is rising because they took such a long time..."

PFI & its affiliates banned for 5 years

The government on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The ban was imposed by the Ministry in the exercise of powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This section empowers the government to declare any association to be unlawful by publishing a notification in the Official Gazette. However, this declaration has to be confirmed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal within six months after giving an opportunity to the proscribed outfit to show cause as to why it shouldn't be declared unlawful.