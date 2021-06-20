Congress Raises Statehood Restoration Demand For J&K Ahead Of All-party Meet With PM Modi

Ahead of PM Modi's all-party meet with the leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, the Congress once again raised the demand to restore statehood in the 'interest of Constitution and democracy.' In an attempt to resume the political processes in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has extended an invite to the leaders of political parties in the UT for a meeting with PM Modi on June 24. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reiterated that his party stood by the resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 6, 2019, which demands restoration of full statehood for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Congress leader did not reveal if the party would be participating in the all-party meeting with PM Modi on June 24.

Congress renews demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

"We believe that undoing it is a direct attack on democracy and the constitutional principles," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters when asked about the abrogation of Article 370.

J&K leaders invited for all-party meet with PM Modi

The Centre's move comes nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370 following which the leaders of various political outfits were detained while Manoj Sinha was named the Lieutenant-Governor of the Union Territory. As per PTI, the leaders of various political parties in Kashmir have received the invitation for the meeting with PM Modi via phone.

As per reports, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla contacted leaders including PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and JKNC's Farooq Abdullah, inviting them for the meeting at PM Modi's residence. All 14 leaders who have been invited to the meeting have also been asked to carry a COVID negative certificate with them to New Delhi. While BJP's Ravinder Raina was the first to confirm getting an invite from the MHA, NC's Farooq Abdullah told ANI that he had received the Centre's invite for the all-party meeting.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has confirmed receiving a call for the meeting in the national capital, she has called for political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday to decide on attending it or not. Congress chief GA Mir denied getting an invite but said he will consult the national leadership if he receives any such invitation.

Key-committee meeting

The Special Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir will also be a part of this committee, led by the Home Ministry, to prepare a report on the matters concerning Jammu & Kashmir. The first meeting of this committee is said to take place on Saturday. The meeting will be the first-ever all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting will come against the backdrop of speculations about assembly elections and the delimitation exercise in J&K which has been extending till 2022. The delimitation commission, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, is working to increase the number of elected representatives in the UT from 107 to 114. Once the commission submits its report, the Election Commission would conduct the polls.

As a first, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday in Delhi to discuss the proposed all-party meeting in Delhi. The L-G has already called most J&K politicians asking for feedback on his administration and problems being faced by common Kashmiris on the ground. The L-G also proposed a symbolic Amarnath Yatra in July-August due to the prevailing pandemic situation.